Forsta AP Fonden Has $19.22 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Shares of BNS opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $73.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

