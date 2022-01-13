Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 343,401 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $793,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 156.1% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 931,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after purchasing an additional 567,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $293.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.43. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Barclays decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

