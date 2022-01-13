Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,990 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.61.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 50.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

