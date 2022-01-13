Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,801 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of STORE Capital worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

STOR opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

