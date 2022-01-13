Morgan Stanley Increases Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $100.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

