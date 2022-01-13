iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $185.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRTC. started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.96. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 115,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.