Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Weibo has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

