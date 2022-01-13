The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240,688 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.25% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $59,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 552,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after buying an additional 196,694 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

HIG opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

