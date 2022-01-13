L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $71,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,685,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

