nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.77, but opened at $49.61. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 357 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCNO. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

In other news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $1,472,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $446,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,339. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in nCino by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 5.4% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 12.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

