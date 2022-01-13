Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 36,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,832,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,832.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,711.71 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,901.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,793.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

