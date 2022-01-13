SouthState Corp Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 54,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,159,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.7% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $325.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

