Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. American National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $178.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,433 shares of company stock valued at $66,803,204 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.04.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.