Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 8,828 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 39.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,179 shares of company stock valued at $80,054,761. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.65 and a 200 day moving average of $160.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

