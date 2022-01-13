Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.17% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $16,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 403,436 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after buying an additional 210,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after buying an additional 973,171 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

