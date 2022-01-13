Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

