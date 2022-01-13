Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

