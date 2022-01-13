Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 952,200 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vonage were worth $46,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,158,000 after buying an additional 59,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.10, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

