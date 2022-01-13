Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $384.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.