Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.