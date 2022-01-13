Creative Planning Sells 570,761 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,761 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.79% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $136,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,447,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,729,000 after buying an additional 105,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $176.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.69. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.11 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

