Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.06% of Repligen worth $329,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $210.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.13. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.