Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $353,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 2,534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 252,106 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Dover by 5,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,553,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.04. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

