Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,214,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,604,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $110.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.