Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 157,724 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 370.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,724 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 147.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 42.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

