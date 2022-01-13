Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 168,822 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,822 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.