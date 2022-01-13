Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 168,822 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,822 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.
In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
