Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 170.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.51.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

