NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 687,763 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 687,763 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $21,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $173,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $3,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $68,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 21,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.