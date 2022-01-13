Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $460.90 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.07% of AECOM worth $460,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of ACM opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. AECOM has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

