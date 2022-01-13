Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,875,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,838,000 after buying an additional 152,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.