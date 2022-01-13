NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 14,287 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $36,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVB shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.59.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB opened at $250.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.23. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.64 and a 12 month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

