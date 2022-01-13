Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,208.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $573.39 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $642.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

