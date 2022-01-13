Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $538.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $380.64 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $588.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

