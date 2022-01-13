Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $345.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.