Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after purchasing an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.