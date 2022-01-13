Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,694,000 after buying an additional 143,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.15 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

