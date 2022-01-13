Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Creative Planning owned about 0.82% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $389,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.