SouthState Corp Has $6.81 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 522.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 26.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

MOS stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

