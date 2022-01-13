Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 241.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728,308 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 1.2% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $182,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

