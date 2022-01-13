PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.35. 57,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 48,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.51.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

