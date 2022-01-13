Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) shares rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Qantas Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

