Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 9,150 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.05.

FTNT stock opened at $320.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

