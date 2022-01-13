Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

APOG opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

