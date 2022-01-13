Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

