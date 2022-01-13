Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.