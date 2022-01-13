Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -490.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.31, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.