Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.