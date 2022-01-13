Hoylecohen LLC Invests $1.38 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 64,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

