Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

