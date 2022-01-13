Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 723,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

